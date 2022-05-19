BCCI Allows Full Seating Capacity In Barabati Stadium Ahead Of India Vs SA T20 Tie

Cuttack: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly allowed full seating capacity in the stadiums for the upcoming India vs South Africa T20 series starting from June 9.

Preparations at the stadium are in full swing for the much-awaited game between the Proteas and the Men in Blue. Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has set a target to finish the renovation work of the stadium before the international fixture.

As per OCA sources, the renovation contract of the stadium has been given to an agency who designed the biggest cricket stadium at Motera in Gujarat.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had last month taken decision regarding the schedule of the India-South Africa five-match T20I series. The matches will be played between June 9 and June 19.