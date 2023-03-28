Punjab: The Twitter account of BBC Punjabi news was withheld in India by authorities as the manhunt for Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh continued. Though the BBC has not issued any statements yet on the latest development, social media users took to Twitter to express their opinion.

“Now BBC News Punjabi Twitter handle is blocked in India. The government is afraid of the media that criticize the government and exposes the government. It seems as if an undeclared emergency is being imposed in India, especially in Punjab,” a Twitter user wrote.

“BBC News Punjabi Twitter account blocked in India for spreading misinformation on law and order situation in Punjab and anti-India propaganda,” wrote another Twitter user.

Just a day earlier, Nepal put fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in the country, on its surveillance list after India requested it not to allow him to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.

In the latest development, one person was arrested from Ludhiana’s Khanna city, by the Punjab Police on Sunday for harbouring Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s close associate Tajinder Singh Gill. The police said that the man, identified as Balwant Singh, had no direct connection with Amritpal Singh.