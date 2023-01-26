BBC Documentary row: Amid ban, Kerala Congress screens documentary on Modi

Amid row and ban, the Congress unit in Kerala has screened the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The documentary, the 2002 Gujarat riots and PM Modi’s politics, was screened today even though the central government has banned it in India saying it’s false and motivated “propaganda”.

The government and ruling party spokesperson called the documentary “false and motivated”.

In Kerala, where Congress is in opposition, both Congress and the ruling left alliance have taken a stand against banning the documentary.

Earlier, Congress’ student wing, National Student Union of India (NSUI) organised a screening in Chandigarh. Many student organisations, backed by the left parties organized screening in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

However, the university administration did not allow the screening at both the universities.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, speaking to reporters in Jammu, had questioned the censorship.

“Truth shines bright. It has a nasty habit of coming out. So no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people is going to stop the truth from coming out,” said Rahul.