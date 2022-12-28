BB16: Archana Gautam & Vikas Manaktala To Be Thrown Out Of The House?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is keeping the audience glued to the TV screens with its spicy doses of ugly fights and controversies. Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala will be thrown out of the house tonight. It will happen after Archana and Vikas will get into an ugly fight in the kitchen wherein they both lost their calm. While Archana was seen throwing away the pan of boiling water in the promo, Vikas also gave a glimpse of his aggressive nature which left everyone shocked.

However, if they will return to the house or not will be decided by host Salman Khan during the weekend. To note, no official announcement about Archana and Vikas’ exit from Bigg Boss 16 has been made so far.

If the reports turned out to be true, Vikas and Archana’s exit will definitely change the game in the house.