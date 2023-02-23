BB 16 Awards Winner List: Priyanka Choudhary Wins In Maximum Categories, Ankit Gupta Is Best Dressed Male

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 might have ended but the craze for the show has continued on social media platforms.

Last week, the official Twitter handle of VOOT Select announced the BB 16 Awards, asking the fans to vote in different categories. While Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta led the nominations list, PCC has now bagged the maximum awards as fans voted for her in huge numbers.

PriyanKit, as fondly called by fans, have been declared as the Best Dressed Bigg Boss 16 contestants in the male and female categories respectively.

Fans showcased their love for the Udaariyaan jodi, voting to make them win the awards for the most stylish contestant of Salman Khan’s show.

Priyanka Chahahr Choudhary, who roared like a lioness in Bigg Boss 16, won the award for Most Sassy Contestant. The fans have shared their verdict and they strongly believe that PCC deserves to be called the sassy contestant of Salman Khan’s reality show.

While Shiv Thakare was awarded as the Most Genuine Person, Archana Gautam received accolades for being the Most Entertaining Person. There were times when Archana went off the track and used a few demeaning words but she continued to entertain the audience till the last day.