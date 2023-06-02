Bawariya Gang Members Undergo TI Parade

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Urban Police Department (UPD) have intensified investigation after arrests of four members of the notorious Bawariya Gang from Puri.

According to police, the arrested members of Bawariya Gang have confessed that they are involved in a total of 28 robbery cases in different districts of the state. Therefore, to investigate all these cases and identify the gang members, it has been decided to conduct a TI parade in the jail.

In the meanwhile the TI parade has been completed in two robbery cases, an application has been moved by the Badagda police to conduct a TI parade in the remaining 16 cases.

A senior police official said that the series TI parade of Bawariya gang members will start from next Monday in Jharpada special jail as the the court has given permission for the same.

The police official said that the TI parade in this case will be very helpful in identifying the accused and in the trial process of the case. Therefore, the police are trying to complete the TI parade of 18 cases in the capital city.

If there is a delay, problem arises in identifying the accused persons. The police are now giving importance to the case by conducting the TI parades before the complainants forget the accused, said the concerned police officer.

Similarly, there are 10 cases of robbery against the members of this gang in different police stations of Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. After the arrest of the accused by the Bhubaneswar police, the police officers of the above districts also reached the state capital and interrogated the gang members.

So they are also eager to take members of the gang on remand for further interrogation. Keep this in mind, the Commissionerate Police is trying to complete the TI parades of the Bawariya gang as soon as possible, informed the senior police official.

It is to be noted that four members of Bawariya Gang, Pradeep Kumar (38), Vikash (28), Rabi Kumar (35), and Babu Ram(37), all hailing from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh were arrested from Puri on May 22 with the help of Bagada Police Special Squad.

A total of 16 gold chains weighing about 200 Grams, two numbers of Black and Red pulsar having Delhi registration number, two numbers of mobile phones, wearing apparels of the crime, D.L, Aadhar Card, Voter Card and other documents from the accused persons.