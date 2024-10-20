Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Jiri Lehecka with scores of 7-5, 6-1 to clinch his 12th title in Antwerp, becoming the second-oldest ATP champion of 2024.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Bautista Agut, who, after overcoming injuries and a dip in rankings that led him to compete in Challenger events, has made a remarkable comeback.

With this win, his first since Kitzbühel in 2022, Bautista Agut ascends to the 46th spot in the ATP live rankings.

As a seasoned baseliner known for his flat hits, he is the year’s second-oldest tour-level champion, following 37-year-old Novak Djokovic, who secured the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

In the history of Spanish ATP Tour champions, Bautista Agut is now the second oldest, after 37-year-old Feliciano Lopez, who achieved a singles and doubles victory at the 2019 Queen’s Club.

The match concluded with Bautista Agut hitting a decisive forehand, leading to a heartfelt hug with his coach, who was visibly moved to tears.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Bautista Agut acknowledged the unwavering support from his family and coaches throughout his journey back to the top.

Demonstrating impeccable skill, Bautista Agut dominated the court, winning eight of the last nine games, and securing his 12th title with undeniable finesse.

