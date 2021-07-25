Battlegrounds Mobile India Receives Patch To Fix Issues

New Delhi: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is getting a new patch note from Krafton. The new patch has been released to fix some bugs that were reported. Krafton, on the official BGMI website, stated that the patch will be applied when restarting the game. Gamers were reportedly facing these issues following the BGMI Season 20 update that was rolled out earlier this month. BGMI season 20 comes with new modes, weapons, and rankings, along with a new Royale Pass mission. For now, let’s dive into the details of the new BGMI patch note:

The July 24 BGMI patch fixes some of the known issues like getting stuck in the loading screen when wearing Unicorn-set outfits. The patch details further reveal that it fixes an issue wherein the game shuts down while accessing the Season (C1S1) menu.

Other fixes include addressing the issue wherein players were not getting shot sometimes while riding the buggy vehicle in the Mission Ignition mode. The sound from other player’s Tesla vehicles was low.

Notably, Battlegrounds Mobile India debuted as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile earlier this month and received its first content update last week. This update adds features such as mission ignition mode and access to the Tesla Gigafactory. However, it also introduced issues that the company is fixing through patches.