Battlegrounds Mobile India Game Hits 34 Million Players Within A Week Of Launch

New Delhi: The Battlegrounds Mobile India game has surpassed 34 million registered users within a week after its release, reports said.

Reportedly, the game was launched earlier this month on July 2, and is currently available for Android users to download from the Google Play Store. iOS users are yet to get their hands on the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile.

Krafton has additionally revealed that the sport has “a peak of 16M each day lively customers and a pair of.4M peak concurrent customers”. Battlegrounds Cell India presently ranks 1st in India within the ‘High Free Video games’ class on the Play Retailer.

Battlegrounds Cell India additionally lately held its first native eSports occasion in India on July 8 with BGMI Launch Get together. The match noticed avid gamers together with Mortal, Dynamo, and Ghatak, and different battle it out with their very own groups. Krafton additionally revealed that the occasion through its official YouTube channel had a concurrent viewership peak of around 5, 00,000 on a primary day.