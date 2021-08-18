Battleground Mobile India Launched For iOS Users: Know Details

New Delhi: Krafton, the South Korean developer behind the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally released the game on Apple’s App Store for iOS users.

The users can now download the game on their iPhones and iPads. In addition to that, players are also eligible to get additional gifts like the Supply and classic Crate Coupons along with the Constable Set can be redeemed separately from the Event Center.

The size of the BGMI iOS version is 1.9GB. Krafton has put this game under the 17+ category on the App Store, as well. This means that the game’s policy requires underage players (those who are not 18) to involve their parents or guardians and provide their consent through the mobile verification system. Back when I tried this verification system on Android, I found there are not enough checkpoints in the game that can actually verify if you are providing your guardian’s consent. Anyone can easily opt for the mode meant for people over 18 and the game does not ask you to verify your age in this mode. The BGMI’s iOS version is going to have the same bleak system for the age verification of players.

It is pertinent to mention that, Battlegrounds Mobile India is the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile built specifically for this country. The game was banned in India last year, along with several other apps, after the government flagged them over national security concerns.