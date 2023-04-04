Bathing Turns Fatal For Three Teenagers In Bhadrak 

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, three teenage boys drowned in a river at Langudi area under Rural Police Station in Bhadrak district.

The deceased are Pranay Kumar Lenka, Smriti Ranjan Swayum and Rajat Kumar Jena. All of them are said to be around 17 years old. All were studying in Charampa College.

Pranay is a resident of Haripur village while Smriti and Rajat belong to Korkora. According to reports, Pranay, Smrita, Rajat and their two other friends went to take a bath in the river at around 1 pm.

They all drowned while taking a bath. The fire brigade personnel and local people rescued them and brought them to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital. However, the doctor declared the trio dead there. Their other two friends are safe. They were discharged after preliminary treatment.

Doctors said that by the time they reached the hospital, three had already died. After examination, they were declared dead. Post-mortem report can reveal the cause of death, he added.