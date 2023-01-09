“Basti Ku Chala” A Praiseworthy Initiative Of Commissionerate Police: CM Naveen 

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said Commissionerate Police is doing a good job in launching various citizen centric initiatives like “Basti Ku Chala“, Dreams- The De-Addiction Programme.

Addressing the raising ceremony of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commisionerate police, Patnaik said Commissionerate Police has grown substantially in quality and spread in its glorious journey of 15 years.

“I appreciate and congratulate the Commissionerate Police personnel for their dedicated service during Covid Pandemic. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family members of police personnel who have laid down their lives during the pandemic,” he said.

He said that the Government has always emphasized on citizen centric and citizen friendly policing.

The Senior Citizen Security Cells of Commissionerate Police are actively trying to reach out and help senior citizens. A dedicated Mobile Application for Senior Citizens grievance redressal shall start functioning today, the CM said.

As per the government policy, all police stations will be child friendly in coming, he added.

“I expect the Commissionerate Police to be more vigilant and effective in the areas of crime control, crime detection, Law and Order management, disaster management, traffic management and anti-narcotics drive, and other areas of security issues”, he maintained.

Patnaik recognized and appreciated the vital role of police in Mega event like Make in Odisha Conclave, FIFA Under-17 Girls World Cup and celebrations of various festivals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. “I expect the same quality of service in the coming Hockey Men’s World Cup, 2023,” he said.

Patnaik said he personally monitored implementation of 5T in police department and very happy to share.