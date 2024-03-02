Bastar: The Naxal Story! Trailer on March 5

Since the announcement of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ was dropped by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma, there is huge excitement has been witnessed among the masses. The two teasers and the posters has been released so far and they received the audience’s open support.

Following the massive response to the teaser, the audience was waiting for the trailer to be unveiled. In a recent exciting update, the makers have made a special announcement which is sure to take the anticipation among the masses sky-high.

Counting the days of release, the makers dropped the release date of the trailer with the intriguing motion poster featuring the character of Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhvan.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the motion poster and captioned it,

“It’s not just a story, it’s a truth supported by hard facts of Bastar. Bastar – The Naxal Story is an uproar that we need against Naxals!

Trailer Out on 5th March, 2024.”

The anticipation among the masses to watch another spine-chilling and real-life film from the team of ‘The Kerala Story’ is very high.

The film presents Adah Sharma aa IPS Neerja Madhvan in the film and her glimpses in the teaser have filled everyone with goosebumps.

In the teaser, the makers have exposed the truth about several martyrs and how Pseudo-intellectuals in our country are running propaganda to divide the country funded by China.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.