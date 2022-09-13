Basta MLA Nityananda Sahoo receives death threats; one detained   

Balasore: Basta MLA Nityananda Sahoo on Tuesday received death threats over the phone and was asked to pay money by unknown miscreants.

According to sources, the miscreants threatened the legislator that if he does not agree to pay money, then three persons including a Supari killer will kill him.

SP Sudhanshu Mishra informed that the phone number, from which the death threat was issued to MLA Nityananda Sahoo, was immediately traced and one person has been detained from Jajpur area.

On being asked, the Biju Janata Dal MLA from Basta Assembly Constituency, Nityananda Sahu, said that he received a phone call at around 9 am and the miscreants demanded money from him to spare his life.

