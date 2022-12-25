Basketball Stands Partly Collapse In Egypt; 27 Hurt

Cairo: At least 27 people sustained injuries after stands partly collapsed during a basketball game in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

As per reports, a Super Cup match was underway between Cairo’s Al-Ahly and Ittihad of Alexandria when the seats fell on spectators. Following the incident, several sustained injuries.

The injured were later rushed to hospitals.

The game at the Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall in Cairo’s 6th of October district was called off following the incident, according to a local media.