Basil Rajapaksa faces airport standoff in escape attempt

Colombo: Basil Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka’s former finance minister, tried to flee to Dubai amid the wave of protests in the country but had to stay back after people at the airport identified him and immigration officers refused to clear his journey, sources have said.

The brother of Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was trying to leave the country this morning through the VIP terminal at Colombo international airport when people recognised him and objected to him leaving the country, a source said.

The sources said he reached the check-in counter at 12.15 am and was there till 3.15 am as immigration officials refused to clear him.

Basil tried to use the paid concierge service for business travellers, but airport and immigration staff said they were withdrawing from the fast track service with immediate effect.

He had to eventually leave the airport after the immigration officers did not clear him, the sources added.