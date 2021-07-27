Basavaraj Bommai Replaces Yediyurappa As New Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Basavaraj S Bommai has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka after BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post yesterday.

In the presence of central observers and state in-charge and outgoing Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Bommai was elected the new Karnataka CM by the BJP legislature. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy were central observers for the legislative party leader election.

The 61-year-old Bommai is the son of former Karnataka CM SR Bommai and was the Home Minister, and Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Minister of Karnataka in the outgoing Yediyurappa Cabinet.

Born on January 28, 1960, Bommai is a member of the Sadara Lingayat community. A close confidant of the former Karnataka CM, he hails from the ‘janata pariwar’.