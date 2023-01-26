Basant Panchami 2023: Know About the History, Significance Of Saraswati Puja 

Bhubaneswar: Saraswati Puja is observed on the fifth day of Magh month of the Hindu calendar which is known as Basant Panchmi. Find about the significance Saraswati Puja and rituals that are observed on this day to seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

Goddess Saraswati is the Goddess of learning, wisdom, music, arts, and science. The festival is held in Magh, the month of the Hindu calendar, which falls in January or February. It is celebrated by all, especially the youngsters who seek blessings for academic excellence and success from the Goddess.

The day of Saraswati Puja is observed as Vansant Panchami in different regions of India. This day is also known as Basant Panchami. For example, in Punjab people observe this by wearing yellow clothes and having yellow rice. Not only Goddess Saraswati, but also other Gods and goddesses are worshipped by Hindus across India on this day. The main motive behind celebrating this festival is welcoming spring season which is known as Vasant Rutu or Basant Ritu in India.

Since the season depicts a new beginning, the spiritual significance indicates the end of the days of ignorance and the new beginning. Goddess Saraswati bestows knowledge that is required for spiritual enlightenment. Goddess Saraswati denotes serenity and calmness. Her four hands of the Goddess symbolize the mind, intellect, alertness, and ego. She rides a swan because as per Hindu mythology it has a peculiar talent of separating milk from water. So, it indicates that the man who worships Goddess Saraswati should possess the quality of discriminating bad from the good.

Saraswati Puja is performed to seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. She is believed to be the consort of Lord Brahma, who created the Universe with her knowledge. She sits on a swan and has a peacock on her side. She holds a Veena in her hands. Below mentioned are the ritual that should be followed while doing Saraswati Puja.

The origin of the Goddess has many stories attached to it. Some say she came out of the mouth of Lord Brahma while some say that she came out of the SamudraManthan. It does not matter what the story of origin is, the festival is celebrated with great fervour and gaiety in Bengal. Kite festival is associated with VasantPanchami and people spend the day flying kites and socializing as well. Praying to Goddess Saraswatieveryday and observing Saraswati Puja is said to reward a person with success and peace in life.