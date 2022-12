Bhubaneswar: After winning the Padampur bypoll with a landslide margin, Barsha Singh Bariha took oath as the Member of Legislative Assembly here today. She was administered the oath by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha.

Barsha had defeated her nearest rival Pradip Purohit of BJP by a margin of over 40,000 votes.

The by-poll was necessitated after the demise of BJD MLA and Barsha’s father Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha.