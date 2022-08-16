Barkote Tehsil Office Head Clerk Caught Taking Rs 5K Bribe

Deogarh: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday apprehended the Head Clerk of Barkote Tehsil Office in Deogarh dist while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.5000.

According to the Vigilance, accused Raj Kishore Kalo, Head Clerk, Tahasil Office, Barkote was caught demanding and taking a bribe of Rs.5000 from a Complainant in order to facilitate the issuance of ROR in favour of the latter.

The bribe amount of Rs.5000/- has been recovered from Kalo and seized. In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.18 dt.15.08.2022 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation in progress against Kalo, the Vigilance added.