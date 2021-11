Baripada: At least two armed miscreants looted Rs 40,000 cash from Matrani petrol pump staff at gunpoint.

As per a complaint lodged at Baisinga Police Station today morning, the two miscreants had arrived at the petrol pump late last night and took the petrol pump staff at gunpoint.

They snatched away Rs 40,000 cash from him and fled from the spot. Cops have started an investigation into the matter.