Baripada ITDA Jr Engineer Arrested On DA Charges

Bhubaneswar: The vigilance department sleuths today arrested Baripada ITDA Junior Engineer Santosh Das in connection with disproportionate asset case.

Reportedly, the anti-corruption wing had seized Rs 41.77 lakh in cash, 659 gm gold ornaments, 1 car and 3 bikes following raid at his house.

Two 4-storey buildings– one in Bhubaneswar Badagada area, another in Balasore, and 5 more plots in the name of Das were also traced by the Vigilance.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at 11 locations in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.