Baripada ITDA Jr Engineer
State

Baripada ITDA Jr Engineer Arrested On DA Charges

By Pragativadi News Service
0 11

Bhubaneswar: The vigilance department sleuths today arrested Baripada ITDA Junior Engineer Santosh Das in connection with disproportionate asset case.

Reportedly, the anti-corruption wing had seized Rs 41.77 lakh in cash, 659 gm gold ornaments, 1 car and 3 bikes following raid at his house.

Two 4-storey buildings– one in Bhubaneswar Badagada area, another in Balasore, and 5 more plots in the name of Das were also traced by the Vigilance.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at 11 locations in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Pragativadi News Service 1373 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seventeen + one =

Breaking