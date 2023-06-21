Baripada celebrates Rath Yatra today, only women devotees to pull Devi Subhadra’s chariot

Baripada: A day after the Rath Yatra in Puri and across globe, chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings (Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra) will be pulled by devotees today in Baripada which is known as the Dwitiya (second) ‘Srikhetra’.

This tradition has been followed since long years. Only on the next day of Puri Rath Yatra, the Rath Yatra of Baripada gets organized. As of now, the Ratha and Patha (chariot and road) are ready in Baripada and waiting for the deities. Here the three chariots are waiting for Shree Shree Hari Baladev Jew.

Baripada has become a bustling city these days as it is going to see Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath tomorrow. The craftsmen are putting the finishing touches on the chariots at the Rathakhala.

Baripada has a different tradition of chariot pulling. Devi Subhadra’s chariot is pulled only by female devotees. On the other hand, all preparations have been made by the administration. The police administration has given more importance to security. CCTV has been installed at various places of Badadanda.

A control room along with three temporary watch towers have been opened. In addition, strict monitoring will be maintained from the control room in the Baripada town police station.

As many as 2 additional SPs, 6 DSPs, 15 inspectors and 90 sub-inspectors and ASIs are in charge of Rath Yatra in Baripada. Police personnel will be deployed in civil dress while 27 platoon force will be on guard.