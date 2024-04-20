Baripada, Boudh At 45.2 °C Turn Hottest Places In Country As Mercury Shoots Past 45 °C Mark In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Intense heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha as the maximum day temperature crossed the 45 °C mark at two places in the state.

According to the IMD regional centre in Bhubaneswar, both Baripada and Boudh became the hottest places in the country recording 45.2 °C on Saturday.

The regional met centre said, ‘The day temperature crossed the 45 °C mark for the first time in the state this season. Baripada recorded an all-time high of 46.1°C on 21st April 2010 for April data since 1955,” the Met Centre said.

As many as 30 places in the state recorded day temperatures of 40 °C or above, and the mercury soared to 43 °C or above at 13 cities in the state today.

As per IMD data, Nuapada recorded 44 °C followed by Talcher 43.6 °C, Bolangir 43.6 °C, Nayagarh 43.5 °C , Angul 43.5 °C, Keonjhar 43.5 °C, Jharsuguda 43.2 °C, Hirakud 43.1 °C, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Titlagarh 43 °C each, Sonepur 42.7 °C, Rourkela 42.6 °C, Dhenkanal & Bhawanipatna 42 °C each, Chandbali & Malkangiri 41.6 °C and Bhadrak 41.5 °C.

The IMD also forecasted that the heatwave conditions will abate with moderate thunderstorm activity with lightening and gusty surface winds over the districts of Odisha

“Due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation day temperature is very likely to likely to be 40°C or above at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of Odisha during next 2 days. However Due to the likely interaction of the middle tropospheric westerly trough with lower-level moist air from the Bay of Bengal, Meteorological conditions becoming favourable for moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, gusty surface wind, wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph and scattered rainfall over the districts of Odisha within next 3-4-days,” the IMD said in its special weather bulletin

As per the Regional Meteorological Center’s forecast, thunderstorms will lash different parts of the state till 24th April and the temperature will decrease slightly until 25th April. However, the temperature will again increase from 26th April till 3rd May.

IMD’s weather forecast for the next five days:-

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.04.2024)

ORANGE WARNING(BE PREPARED):-

Heatwave to Severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Cuttack, and Keonjhar.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Deogarh.

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Sonepur, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Rayagada.

Hot & Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Day-2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 22.04.2024) 11)

ORANGE WARNING(BE PREPARED):-

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in a few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Angul.

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur.

Hot & Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir.

Day-3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 23.04.2024)

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Balasore, and Bhadrak.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40-50 KMPH are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 24.04.2024)

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangir, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal.

Day-5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 25.04.2024)

Yellow warning:-(be updated)