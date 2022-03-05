Bargarh: Six Forwarded To Court For Smuggling Ganja In Car

Attabira: Six persons have been arrested and forwarded to the court on charges of smuggling ganja in Attabira area of Bargarh, informed SDPO Deepak Kumar Gochhayat in a press note on Saturday.

According to police, the accused persons were caught smuggling ganja in a car near Ruchi Dhaba at Bhaludunguri on SH-54 between Sonepur-Godbhaga on Friday evening.

The accused persons were identified as Binod Suna (31) S of Khuntigada, Sanjit Tandi (23) of Malpada, Gopabandhu Mahananda (23) of Barigabha, Tridev Muna (19) of Khantiguda, Rajib Kanhar (20) of Tambasina, and Pankaj Muna (22) S of Khuntiguda, all hailing from Kantamalin PS in Boudh district, the police said.

A total of 66 Kgs ganja, six mobile phones Rs.1000 in cash, one Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Car used for smuggling the contraband, and one TVS Apache bike have been seized from them, the police added.

Police received a tip-off about the smuggling of ganja in a car from Boudh side to Godbhaga side on Friday at around 2.50 PM. On the direction of Bargarh SP, and under the guidance of Bargarh SDPO, a special team was formed by Attabira PS IIC Anil Kumar Pradhan.

The police team led by SI J. Bag detected one bike-borne person who was escorting a car that was moving in high speed towards Godbhaga side. The police team managed to intercept the vehicles and detected ganja packed in four plastic gunny bags kept inside the car in presence of Executive magistrate Biswanath Sahu and witnesses. The contraband, the vehicles, mobile phones, and cash were seized from the exclusive possession of the accused six persons.

Attabira P.S has registered case No. 83/2022, U/S-20(b) (ii) (C) / 29 of NDPS Act 1985 in this regard, and all the six arrested accused persons were forwarded to the Court of District & Session Judge, Bargarh today.