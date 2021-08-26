Bargarh PEO Under Vigilance Scanner

Bargarh: The vigilance sleuths on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses and office of the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Beherapali in Bargarh district.

The accused officer has been identified as Anil Kumar Padhi and following an allegation of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the vigilance department conducted raids on the houses and office of him.

A team comprising one DSP, three inspectors, and other officials conducted simultaneous searches.

One double-storey building, a plot, and Rs 69,000 in cash have been unearthed so far. Raids are on to calculate his disproportionate assets, officials said.