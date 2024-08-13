Bargarh-Nuapada Railway Line Project To Be Included In Next Budget

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that the Bargarh-Nuapada railway project will be included in the next budget and the land acquisition will start immediately, informed Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit after submitting a letter to the Union Minister on Monday (Aug 12).

“Since the Bargarh-Nuapada railway project was not included in the budget this time, I met Union Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed the issue.

Union Railway Minister Shri Vaishnavji has promised that the land acquisition will start immediately and the project must be included in the next budget,” Purohit wrote in an X post.

The Bargarh MP apprised Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that the proposed railway line project from Nuapada to Bargarh has been overlooked in the budget, though six other projects in the state receiving concurrence from the Central Government. This project is crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and is the lifeblood of the region for economic development, trade, and commerce.

The Parliamentarian wrote: “I had met you personally and submitted a memorandum regarding this project, and you had assured me that it would receive Cabinet and Government approval. However, to my utter surprise, the six other projects in Odisha have been given clearance, while the Nuapada-Bargarh project has been neglected/ignored,” wrote.

It may be recalled that during the Padampur by-election and the general election, commitments, announcements, and statements were made by our leaders that the proposed railway line would be materialized definitely when the BPJ Government comes to power in Odisha. The people of the locality had voted largely in my favour, and I had become the election champion. However, now there is widespread disappointment, dissatisfaction, and criticism among the people of Bargarh Constituency regarding the delay of the project. At this juncture, it has become difficult to sustain the wrath of the public.

The people had hoped that their dream would come true, but now everything is in vain. I kindly request and urge you to grant the necessary concurrence to proceed with its implementation.”