Bargarh MP Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention Into Sambalpur Doordarshan Kendra Issue

Sambalpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Suresh Pujari from Bargarh has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention and support in reviving the Doordarshan Kendra in Sambalpur.

In a letter, Pujari said that the Doordarshan Kendra in Sambalpur, which was commissioned back in 1978 as the eighth Doordarshan Kendra of the country, has started losing its past glory and surviving as a structure only, thanks to non-patronisation and reduction of staff and its dimension.

It has played a pivotal role in promoting and enriching the rich culture, heritage, tradition, music and dance of western Odisha.

Pujari also focussed on the programme generating facility (PGF) studio, which has almost become defunct as there is no programme staff out of 15 sanctioned strength.

The sorrowful state of affairs can be well understood from the fact that the only cameraman available against two sanctioned strength was withdrawn and transferred by the Prasar Bharti, thereby putting the last nail in the coffin, he added.

He urged the PM to ensure that the vacant posts including that of two cameramen in the production unit be filled up at the earliest.

Pujari further forwarded the memorandum submitted to him by the artists of POKM and requested the Prime Minister to kindly intervene and give suitable instruction to the authority to bring DDK, Sambalpur back to its rail with latest equipments to carter to the need of the people of the area.

Reportedly, artistes from western Odisha under the banner of Paschim Odisha Kalakar Mahasangh (POKM) had staged a two-hour-long dharna in front of the District Collector’s office in Sambalpur yesterday protesting the closure of Sambalpur Doordarshan Kendra-one of the oldest TV stations in India and the first one to be established in Odisha.