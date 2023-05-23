Bargarh: Man Kills Brother, 3 Of His Family Over Land Dispute

Bargarh: A man killed all the family members of his brother in Odisha’s Bargarh district over an alleged property dispute on Monday late at night. The incident has been reported from Jhikijhiki village under Bhatli police limits in Bargarh district.

The deceased have been identified as Gurudev Bag, his wife Sibdugri Bagh, their son Chudamai (15), and daughter Sravani (10). The bodies of all the victims were found drenched in blood in their room.

