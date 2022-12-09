Bargarh Dhanu Jatra: Boy Selected For Lord Balaram Character Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Bargarh: A 12-year-old boy who had been selected to play the character of Lord Balaram in the world famous Bargarh Dhanu Jatra, died of cardiac arrest in the district on Friday.

The minor artiste named Sreyas Pujhari was playing at his house at Ambapalli in the district. He suddenly felled down and fainted. He was immediately admitted to Bargarh hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Sreyas, a class VII student at Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir, was busy practicing his dialogue for the world’s largest open air theatre.

His untimely demise has sent a shock wave in the locality.

Dhanu Jatra Samiti secretary Sureswar Satpathy expressed grief over the death of the little artiste.