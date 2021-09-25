Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman Handed Two-Match Touchline Ban

Madrid: The Spanish football federation’s competition committee has handed Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman a two-game touchline ban after he was shown a red card in Thursday’s goalless La Liga draw with Cadiz.

Koeman was dismissed in the dying seconds of the match for dissent after Sergio Busquets had kicked a second ball that was on the pitch into an opposition player to get the game stopped.

The Dutchman will be absent from the touchline for Sunday’s home game with Levante and next week’s trip to defending champion Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona, which is seventh in the standings with nine points from five games, said it would appeal to reduce Koeman’s ban to one game.