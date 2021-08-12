Barbie Honours Elvis Presley With Collectible Doll

New Delhi: Barbie honoured the ‘king of rock and Roll,’ Elvis Presley with a collectible doll. The female doll made by Mattel Inc is dressed in Presley’s “American Eagle” jumpsuit, which options vibrant rhinestones, a cape, and a pink scarf.

Reportedly, Presley wore the jumpsuit throughout quite a few live performance appearances. He was well known for his performances.

Presley’s first RCA single ‘Heartbreak Resort,’ was launched in 1956 and has become the primary Elvis single to promote over 1 million copies, adopted by his first album, Elvis Presley, which went to No. 1 on Billboard’s pop album chart.

Notably, Elvis made his TV and leisure historical past together with his Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii by way of Satellite TV for pc in 1973. It was the primary, worldwide dwell satellite TV for pc broadcast of a live performance and seen in about 40 nations by one billion to 1.5 billion folks.

Presley died Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland dwelling in Memphis, Tennessee.