Baranga Police Station ASI Found Hanging Inside His House

Baranga: An assistant sub-inspector posted at Baranga police station was hanging inside his house at Padasahi area near Nandankanan here.

The deceased officer has been identified as Ashok Pradhan.

The matter came to light after Pradhan did not respond to the phone calls which alerted the officer’s house owner and neighbours this morning after they immediately informed the police.

While the exact reason behind the death of the officer is yet to be ascertained, police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.