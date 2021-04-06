Barang Tehsildar Lands On Vig Net, Over Rs 1L Cash Seized From His Car

Barang: Vigilance sleuths of Cuttack Division on Tuesday nabbed Barang Tahsildar Bichitrananda Naik and seized unaccounted cash of Rs.1,07,000 from his car.

Cuttack Vigilance Division intercepted Naik’s vehicle at Raghunathpur bridge near Nandankanan at around 3.30 pm while he was on his way to his house.

Naik, after spotting the Vigilance team, threw away the box containing the money, but the anti-corruption officials caught him on the spot.

During interrogation by the Vigilance, Barang Tehsildar failed to provide a satisfactory answer about the source of money, sources said.

Eyewitnesses said Tehsildar’s driver picked up arguments with the vigilance team during the raid. More details are awaited.