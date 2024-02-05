Baramunda ISBT To Be Named After B R Ambedkar: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The Baramunda Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bhubaneswar will be named after Dr B R Ambedkar, a jurist, social reformer, economist and one of the architects of the Indian Constitution, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that Dr Ambedkar was a visionary leader and a dedicated social reformer. He was the light of hope for the downtrodden of the society. A special gallery of 900 square feet area will be constructed at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bus Stand to make the public aware of his great contribution and ideals to nation-building.

Dr Ambedkar’s biography and ideals will be beautifully presented here through the use of digital technology. A copy of the Indian Constitution along with various items used by Baba Saheb will also be displayed here.

The ISBT Baramunda project, being implemented by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) over 15.5 acres of land, will have facilities for the convenience of the passengers, office spaces, parking, a food court, restaurant, commercial spaces etc.