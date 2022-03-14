Barack Obama tests positive for Covid

Washington: Barack Obama has tested positive for a mild case of Covid-19, the former US president said on his Twitter account Sunday.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama tweeted, adding that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has so far tested negative.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted,” he wrote.

Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.