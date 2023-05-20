Barack Obama Among 500 Americans Banned By Russia In Response To US Sanctions

Russia: In response to the latest sanctions announced by the United States, Russia on Friday banned entry to 500 Americans, including former president Barack Obama. “In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration… entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans,” the foreign ministry said, adding that Obama was among those on the list, as quoted by AFP. To broaden efforts to choke off Russia’s economy over the Ukraine offensive, the United States added hundreds more companies and individuals to its sanctions blacklist on Friday, AFP reported.

“Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile step against Russia will be left unanswered,” the Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by AFP. Among those listed were television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers. CNN anchor Erin Burnett and MSNBC presenters Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough were also included.

Russia said it blacklisted senators, congressmen, and members of think tanks “involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes” and the heads of companies that “supply weapons to Ukraine,” as reported by AFP. In the same statement, Russia said it had denied a consular visit to detained US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March on claims of spying.

The refusal was triggered by a refusal from Washington to issue visas to journalists traveling to the United Nations with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in April.

The United States on Friday announced punitive measures against more than 300 targets with an aim to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “Today’s actions will further tighten the vise on [Vladimir] Putin’s ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions,” the US treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, said in a statement, as quoted by the news agency Reuters.

The sanctions were imposed on 22 people and 104 entities with touchpoints in over 20 countries or jurisdictions, the treasury department said. It includes companies that import, ship, or manufacture electronics components, semiconductors, and microelectronics to Russia.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that the action taken on Friday targeted an international network that procures components for the Russia-based entity responsible for the manufacture of the Orlan drone, which Russian forces and their proxies are using in Ukraine, as reported by Reuters.

Russian intelligence services procurement networks and agents, including in Liechtenstein and the Netherlands were among the targets. The sanctions also had an impact on the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation. In order to “limit Russia’s future extractive capabilities,” the treasury department also imposed sanctions on Russia’s energy education and research institutions, as reported by Reuters.