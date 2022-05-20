Barabati T20: Twin City Police Gears Up To Ensure Full Security For Match

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: Twin City Police has geared up to ensure full security for the first T20 match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi on Friday elaborated on the details of the security arrangements for the international cricket match.

Addressing a presser, Priyadarshi said, “Our responsibility begins on June 10, the moment players arrive at the Bhubaneswar Airport. Our security arrangements will cover everything including their stay in hotel, practice match and most importantly, on the match day. The players will be provided a security blanket for their movement from the hotel to the Barabati cricket ground and vice versa.”

“As far as the security inside the stadium during the match is concerned, it is nothing new for Odisha police. We have handled numerous cricket matches in the past successfully. And this match will be no exception. An evacuation plan is also ready with us in case of any emergency,” Priyadarshi added.

As the booking for the first T20 match will begin on June 1, the CP said, “The sale of tickets will be done under our supervision. There are some tickets that will be sold through offline mode at ticket counters. We will ensure that the law and order situation does not arise during the sale of tickets,” he said.

Elaborating on the traffic arrangements, Priyadarshi said, “Traffic management on the match day will be a big issue. With a capacity of 44,000, Barabati Stadium is expected to receive no less than 15,000 vehicles. So, we have discussed elaborate arrangements for the entry and exit route and their parking.”