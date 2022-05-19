Barabati Stadium to get facelift ahead of India vs South Africa T20 match

Cuttack: The iconic Barabati stadium in the Millenium city Cuttack is all set to get a facelift ahead of the India-South Africa T20I match on June 12.

Preparations at the stadium are in full swing for the much-awaited game between the Proteas and the Men in Blue. Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has set a target to finish the renovation work of the stadium before the international fixture.

As per OCA sources, the renovation contract of the stadium has been given to an agency who designed the biggest cricket stadium at Motera in Gujarat.

Some advanced facilities boasted by top tier stadiums across the globe will also feature at the Barabati after the renovation.

The outfield and the flood light works of the stadium have already been finished.