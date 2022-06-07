Barabati Pads Up For India-SA T20I, Security Tightened In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Security will be increased in Bhubaneswar ahead of India versus South Africa T20I cricket match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Informing media persons, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said, “We have also made preparation in Bhubaneswar for the 12th June match since all players will land at Bhubaneswar airport and their stay has been arranged at Bhubaneswar.”

“A proposal to deploy 21 platoons of policemen has been submitted. During the to and fro travel of players for playout and practice sessions Bhubaneswar UPD will ensure foolproof protection,” Singh added.

“For that, we will make route lining arrangements, security arrangements have been tightened at the airport and hotel. We will ensure the safety of players during their stay and travel so that they are not inconvenienced,” the DCP clarified.