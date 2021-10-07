Barabanki Accident: UP CM Yogi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each of the deceased, who died in a road mishap in Barabanki district.

According to reports, the bus was en route from Delhi to UP’s Bahraich via Lucknow when it collided head-on against the truck, leading to the death of the passengers. The tourist bus reached Baburi village on Kisan Path in the Deva Kotwali area around 5.30 am on Thursday when a truck heading towards it from the opposite end “suddenly went berserk” and collided against it head-on.

While 13 people were killed while 27 others were said to be seriously injured.

Police personnel and officials from the district administration rushed to the spot on receiving news of the accident.

While the seriously injured have been shifted to the KGMU trauma centre in the state capital, Lucknow, others are undergoing treatment at a Barabanki district hospital.

Condoling the loss of lives in the road accident, the UP chief minister said his thoughts are with the family of the deceased and also directed the state administration officials to provide proper treatment and all possible help and relief to the injured.