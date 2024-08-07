Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police in Bhubaneswar arrested the owner of a bar, Shiba Prasad Mallick, and his agent, Jyoti Prakash Nayak, on Wednesday for allegedly harassing and exploiting female employees.

The operation, conducted by the High Efficiency Response (HER) team led by Additional Commissioner of Police Anjana Tudu, rescued six bargirls from the bar located in the Laxmi Sagar area.

According to police sources, the bargirls had complained about being harassed, forced to work long hours without payment, and being locked inside rooms whenever they protested. The HER team raided the bar and arrested the accused, who are currently in police custody.