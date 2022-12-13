Bar Council Of India Suspends 14 More Striking Lawyers Of Sambalpur

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) which had suspended 43 agitating advocates of the Sambalpur District Bar Association on Monday, has axed 14 others belonging to the same bar association for their unruly behavior and massive vandalism in court premises.

They all were suspended for a period of 18 months with immediate effect, a released issued by the BCI stated.

It said that BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has further suspended all the members of the Sambalpur District Bar Association till further orders, saying their conduct was “grossly against professional conduct and etiquettes”.

The BCI said the advocates were seen shouting slogans, burning effigies of judges and office bearers of BCI and State Bar Council, entering in the courtroom and damaging the computer sets and other properties inside and outside the courtrooms and further manhandling the police officers and personnel fighting and abusing them.

Notably, the lawyers of western Odisha have been agitating for a permanent high court bench in their region.