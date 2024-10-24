New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed strong objections to the recent changes made to the Supreme Court’s emblem and the statue of ‘Lady Justice’ without consulting its members. The SCBA passed a resolution criticizing these “radical changes,” which include the removal of the blindfold from the Lady Justice statue and the replacement of the sword with a copy of the Constitution of India.

The new statue, which now stands in the judges’ library, aims to symbolize that the law in India is neither blind nor punitive. Traditionally, Lady Justice is depicted with a blindfold to represent impartiality and a sword to signify the power of the law. However, the updated statue’s open eyes and the Constitution in hand are intended to convey that justice in India is aware and equitable.

“We are equal stakeholders in the administration of justice, but these changes were made unilaterally without our input,” the SCBA stated in its resolution. The association also objected to the proposed museum in the erstwhile judges’ library, a space they had previously requested to be converted into a cafe-cum-lounge for its members due to inadequate facilities.

Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, leading the SCBA, emphasized the lack of consultation and transparency in these decisions. “We are totally clueless on the rationale behind these changes,” he remarked.

Sources close to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud indicated that the changes are part of an effort to move away from colonial symbols and reflect a modern, inclusive vision of justice. “The law is never blind but sees everyone equally,” a source explained.

The SCBA’s resolution underscores the need for collaborative decision-making in the judiciary, highlighting the importance of involving all stakeholders in significant changes. The association continues to press for a library and cafe-cum-lounge for its members, opposing the establishment of a museum in the high-security zone.

