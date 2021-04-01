Bappi Lahiri Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson has confirmed. The musician has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai and is being kept under observation.

Earlier in March, Bappi had revealed that he had registered for the Covid-19 vaccine. It is not clear, however, if he took the first shot of the vaccine.

On behalf of Bappi Lahiri, the spokesperson shared, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.”

“He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends, and everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed.”