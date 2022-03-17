Bantala RI Caught Taking Rs 8K Bribe

Angul: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday caught the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Bantala under Angul Tehsil red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 to issue a land patta.

According to reports, the Bantala RI Jagbandhu Naik had demanded Rs 8,000 from one Subash Sahoo to issue a land deed. RI Naik had also directed Sahoo to send the bribe amount through a middleman, identified as Napana Sahoo.

With no options left, Subash informed the Vigilance about the gratification being demanded by the RI.

Following this, the anti-corruption wing laid a trap and apprehended the RI while he was receiving the bribe amount from Napana this afternoon.

A team led by Vigilance DSP P Somanath nabbed both the RI and the middleman while they both were dealing in the bribe money.