Banspani Railway Station Violence: Injured RPF Jawan Succumbs

Keonjhar: A RPF jawan who was attacked by locals at the Banspani railway station in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday, a warlike situation prevailed at the Banspani railway station under in Keonjhar district after a body of a local youth, Laxman Patra, was found in the railway station.

Alleging that RPF personnel had beaten him to death suspecting him to be a thief, the villagers stormed into the station and ransacked the office building, waiting hall and ticket counter. The infuriated mob also dismantled the signal box. Besides, they attacked the RPF personnel. At least, four RPF personnel along with a SI were seriously injured. Three of them identified as PN Paswan, SK Singh and Pankaj Kumar have been admitted in the TMH Hospital, Jamshedpur. The condition of SK Singh was critical.