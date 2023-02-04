Bansidhar Pratihari To Get Dharmapada Award-2022

Bhubaneswar: Eminent painter Bansidhar Pratihari has been selected to receive the prestigious Dharmapada Award for the year 2022, Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi announced today.

The Akademi also announced the names of five noted personalities for special felicitations. They are Brajabandhu Mishra (Scluptor), Laxmidhar Subudhi (Palm leave artist), Bhramarbar Nayak (Pattachitra painter), Ramesh Kumar Behera and Keshab Chandra Maharana.

The Dharmapada Award is the highest honour given to an individual for lifetime achievement and contribution to visual art and sculpture, it said.

Dharmapada Award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a shawl. The special awardees will each be felicitated with Rs 1 lakh cash and a citation, the Akademi said.

All the artists will be awarded and felicitated at a special function on February 6 at Sanskruti Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.