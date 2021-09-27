Bansadhara River Flows Above Danger Mark

Bhubaneswar: Incessant rain in past 24 hours under the influence of cyclonic storm Gulab created havoc across south-interior districts of Odisha with several rivers flowing above the danger marks.

According to reports, the Bansadhara River crossed the danger marks near Kashinagar. Currently, the water is flowing at 53.69m against the warning level of 53.60m.

Meanwhile, NH-26 at Ralegada in Koraput district has been blocked after landslide due to heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Gulab. Following this, many vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road.

Sources said the incident took place at Ralegada in Sunki Ghati under Pottangi block of Koraput district.

Meanwhile, the Koraput Collector has urged the people of the district to stay indoors till rainfall stops completely. The DM has advised people to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall over the districts of south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours under the impact of deep depression.