Cuttack: A joint team from the Directorate of Drug Control and the Excise Department seized a large quantity of banned cough syrups and counterfeit medicines during a late-night raid in Cuttack.

The operation took place at Krishna Medicine farm, owned by Jayram Sahu, located in Sumandi village under Sadar police limits.

Jayram Sahu and his aide, Prafulla Kumar Jena, were apprehended during the raid. The authorities discovered that the duo had been involved in the buying, selling, and storage of counterfeit drugs and banned cough syrups, which were distributed to various medicine stores across the region.

The raid, conducted based on reliable intelligence, resulted in the seizure of at least 32 types of illegal medicines. This operation marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to curb the distribution of illegal pharmaceuticals in the state.

Authorities have stated that further investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and identify other individuals involved in this illegal trade. The seized items have been sent for further analysis, and the accused are currently in custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.